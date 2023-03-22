Mar 22, 2023 / 01:05PM GMT
Andrew Burris Obin - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD
Welcome to the afternoon session. Thanks so much. I'm absolutely delighted to have with us Parker's new CEO, Jennifer Parmentier. Very, very happy to have her. I think it's one of your first appearance...
Jennifer A. Parmentier - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - CEO & Director
It is. It is.
Andrew Burris Obin - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD
On the conference circuit. So I think Parker has an incredible tradition of very strong culture and very strong leaders. So welcome.
Jennifer A. Parmentier - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - CEO & Director
Thank you.
Andrew Burris Obin - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD
And we're very, very glad to have you in London, and I hope it's the first of many, many visits.
Jennifer A. Parmentier - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - CEO & Director
Me, too.
