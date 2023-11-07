Nov 07, 2023 / 05:25PM GMT

Mircea Dobre - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



All right. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. My name is Mig Dobre. I cover Machinery for Robert W. Baird. It is my pleasure to introduce to you today, Parker-Hannifin, as you probably know, Parker is a global leader in industrial and aerospace motion process control and Materials Technologies.



Joining us today, we have Chief Financial Officer, Todd Leombruno. Todd I'm going to turn it to you, and then we'll do some Q&A.



Todd M. Leombruno - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Mig, it's a pleasure to be here. It's great to see you. I know it's been a while since we've seen you not in a Zoom screen, but it's really a pleasure to see so many people in the audience, and I'm blessed to be able to talk about Parker-Hannifin and what we're doing.



Mig said this, but we are the global leader in motion control. We have been around for over 100 years, really focusing our technologies on solving complex application issues f