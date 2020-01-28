Q4 2019 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Okay. Thank you, James, and good morning. I want to welcome participants to this morning's call to discuss PulteGroup's outstanding fourth quarter 2019 operating and financial results. I'm joined this morning by Ryan Marshall, President and CEO; Bob OâShaughnessy, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jim Ossowski, Senior VP of Finance.



A copy of this morning's earnings release and the presentation slides that accompanies today's call have been posted to our corporate website at pultegroup.com. We will also post an audio replay of today's call to our website a little later today.



I want to highlight that we will be discussing our reported results today as well as results adjusted to exclude the impact of certain significan