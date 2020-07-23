Q2 2020 Pultegroup Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Great. Thank you, Sharon, and good morning. I want to welcome you to PulteGroup's second quarter earnings call. We hope that you have been able to remain healthy and safe throughout these challenging times.
As with our Q1 call, we will provide an update on the pandemic impact on our operations, along with a detailed review of our second quarter financial results. Participating along with me on today's call are Ryan Marshall, President and CEO; Bob OâShaughnessy, Executive Vice President and CFO; Jim Ossowski, Senior Vice President of Finance; Jim and Bob are dialing in from outside. A copy of this morning's earnings release and the presentation slides that accompanies today's call have been posted to our corporate website at pultegroup.com. We will also p
