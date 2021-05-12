Pultegroup Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Todd N. Sheldon - PulteGroup, Inc. - Executive VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PulteGroup, Inc. My name is Todd Sheldon, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the company.



At the end of the formal meeting, we will have a question-and-answer period. Please submit your questions or comments on the online portal, and we'll do our best to get to your questions at the end of the meeting. If you provide your name and contact information with your question, we will contact you after the meeting if we're unable to answer your question during our time today. We also note that the time for shareholder proposals has passed, so ask that you restrict your questions to matters that are pertinent to the matters appropriately before the meeting today.



Now I will turn the meeting over to Mr. Bryce Blair, our non-Executive Chairman.



Bryce F. Blair - PulteGroup, Inc. - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you, Todd. The 2021 Annual Meeting of