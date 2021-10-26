Q3 2021 Pultegroup Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

James P. Zeumer - PulteGroup, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



I want to welcome you to PulteGroup's earnings call for our third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Joining me to discuss PulteGroup's strong third quarter results are Ryan Marshall, President and CEO; Bob O'Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President and CFO; Jim Ossowski, Senior VP, Finance.



A copy of this morning's earnings release and the presentation slides that accompany today's call have been posted to our corporate website at pultegroup.com. We'll also post an audio replay of this call later today.



As always, I want to alert everyone that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements about the company's expected future performance. Actual results could differ