Q1 2022 Pultegroup Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Abby, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the PulteGroup Inc. Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call.



Today's conference is being recorded.



(Operator Instructions)



And Jim Zeumer, you may begin your conference.



James P. Zeumer - PulteGroup, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Great. Thank you, Abby. Good morning. Thanks, everyone, for participating in today's call to discuss PulteGroup's first quarter earnings for the period ended May 31, 2022. Q1 represents another quarter of strong financial results and has gotten the year off to a great start for us.



I'm joined on today's call by Ryan Marshall, President and CEO; Bob OâShaughnessy, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jim Ossowski, Senior VP, Finance.



A copy of our earnings release and this morning's presentation slides have been posted to our corporate website at pultegroup.com. We'll also post an audio replay of this call later today. Please note that as part of this morni