May 16, 2022 / 12:15PM GMT

Michael Jason Rehaut - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning. My name is Michael Rehaut. I'm the senior analyst covering homebuilding and building products for JPMorgan. And it's my pleasure to kick off our 15th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products conference, being held again virtually today and tomorrow.



We have an array of homebuilding and building product companies that are presenting and participating in meetings, and we're thrilled to kick off the conference with PulteGroup. We have with us Ryan Marshall, President and CEO, along with Jim Zeumer, Vice President of Investor Relations. This will be a fireside chat. I'll moderate that and ask a bunch of questions to Ryan. There will be also time in this 35-minute session for people that have dialed in to submit a question. And if you'd like to do that, you can, in the digital conference book click on the submitted question tab, and I'll be happy to relay that question towards the end of the session.



So Ryan, I'll kick it off here. Again, very much appreciate PulteGroup's long-standing attendance