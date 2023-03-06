Mar 06, 2023 / 06:40PM GMT

Buck Horne - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - SVP of Equity Research



Sleep a little bit but thanks for joining in the PulteGroup's discussion. My name is Buck Horne. I'm the Raymond James housing analyst covering homebuilding, residential REITs, timber and assortment of other companies related to the housing sector, lots of interest we've gotten from a multitude of investors about what's happening in the housing market and particularly with homebuilders. Mortgage rate volatility has been at an all-time high for the past year or so, and that has only continued to start the year. Of course, we've got some very encouraging data points.



Mortgage rates unexpectedly fell back to 6% or so in January and all of a sudden, buyers seem to have come back in a big way and that was really, really good news for a lot of builders. Of course, now we turn the calendar and it's March and mortgage rates are back to 7%. So we have a lot of question marks now. Can this momentum continue? We'll see. I don't -- I think -- let me know what they can say to us through their last quarter. But neverthe