Jun 07, 2023 / 12:50PM GMT

John Lovallo - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Senior US Homebuilding and Building Products Equity Research Analyst



Okay. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for the 2023 UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference. I'm John Lovallo, I'm the Senior U.S. Homebuilding and Building Products Equity Research Analyst here at UBS. And we are very happy to have PulteGroup with us today. Jim Zeumer to my right here, who's the VP of IR and Corporate Communications.



As most of you know, Pulte is the third largest homebuilder in the U.S. with very high-quality brands, including Pulte Homes, Del Webb, Centex, American West, to name a few.



So with that, Jim, thanks -- thanks for coming.



James P. Zeumer - PulteGroup, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Appreciate the opportunity.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Senior US Homebuilding and Building Products Equity Research AnalystLet's start sort of higher level, a