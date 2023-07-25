Q2 2023 Pultegroup Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome everyone to the PulteGroup, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



And I will now turn the conference over to James Zeumer, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.



James P. Zeumer - PulteGroup, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Good morning, and thank you for joining today's call to discuss PulteGroup's exceptional second quarter operating and financial results. Along with affirming the ongoing desire for homeownership and the strength of overall buyer demand, our second quarter numbers demonstrate the strategic value of PulteGroup's balanced and disciplined approach to the business.



Joining me on today's call to discuss our Q2 results are Ryan Marshall, President and CEO; Bob Oâ'Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President and CFO; Jim Ossowski, Senior VP of Finance. A copy of our earnings release and this morning's presentation slides have been posted to our corporate website at pultegroup.com. We'll post an audio replay of this cal