Q3 2023 Pultegroup Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Avi and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the PulteGroup Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.



Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



And I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Jim Zeumer, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Zeumer, you may begin.



James P. Zeumer - PulteGroup, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Great. Thank you, Avi. We appreciate everyone joining today's call to discuss PulteGroup's third quarter operating and financial results. As detailed in this morning's earnings release, PulteGroup delivered another quarter of strong earnings as we continue to capitalize on our competitive strengths and balanced approach to the business.



Joining me on today's call to discuss our Q3 results are Ryan Marshall, President and CEO; Bob OâShaughnessy, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jim Ossowski, Senior Vice President of Finance. A copy of our earnings releas