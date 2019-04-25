Q1 2019 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for joining Packaging Corporation of America's First Quarter 2019 Earning Results Conference Call. Your host today will be Mark Kowlzan, Chief Executive Officer of PCA. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the conference call over to Mr. Kowlzan, and please proceed when you are ready.



Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corporation of America - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Good morning, and thank you for participating in Packaging Corporation of America's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call. I'm Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO of PCA, and with me on the call today is Tom Hassfurther, Executive Vice President, who runs the Packaging business; and Bob Mundy, our Chief Financial Officer.



I'll begin the call with an overview of the first quarter results, and then I'm going to turn the call over to Tom and Bob, who'll provide further details. I'll wrap things up, and then we'll be glad to take questions.



Yesterday, we reported first quarter net income of $186.8 million or $1.97 per share. First quarter net income inc