Q4 2019 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Call Transcript

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corporation of America - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you all for participating in Packaging Corporation of America's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call. I'm Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO of PCA. And with me on the call today is Tom Hassfurther, Executive Vice President, who runs our packaging business; and Bob Mundy, our Chief Financial Officer.



I'll begin the call with an overview of our fourth quarter and full year results, and then I'm going to turn it over to Tom and Bob, who'll provide further details. And then I'll wrap things up, and then we'd be glad to take questions.

