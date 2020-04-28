Q1 2020 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corporation of America - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thank you, Shelby. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in Packaging Corporation of America's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call. Again, I'm Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO of PCA. And with me on the call today is Tom Hassfurther, Executive Vice President, who runs the Packaging business; and Bob Mundy, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin our prepared remarks relative to the first quarter performance, I want to make a few comments about the pandemic crisis and PCA. Without a doubt, these may be the most unpredictable and unprecedented times that hopefully we will ever encounter. There is no r