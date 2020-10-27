Q3 2020 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corporation of America - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Good morning, and thank you for participating in Packaging Corporation of America's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call. I'm Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO of PCA, and with me on the call today is Tom Hassfurther, Executive Vice President, who runs the Packaging business; and Bob Mundy, our Chief Financial Officer.



I'll begin the call with an overview of our third quarter results, and then I'll be turning the call over to Tom and Bob, who will provide more details. And then I'll wrap things up, and we'd be glad to take questions.



Yesterday, we reported third quarter net income of $139 million or