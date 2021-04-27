Q1 2021 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for joining Packaging Corporation of America's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call. Your host today will be Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PCA. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the conference call over to Mr. Kowlzan. Please proceed when you're ready.



Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corporation of America - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, and again, I appreciate everybody participating today in Packaging Corporation of America's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call. I'm Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO of PCA, and with me on the call today is Tom Hassfurther, Executive Vice President, who runs our Packaging business; and Bob Mundy, our Chief Financial Officer.



I'll begin the call with an overview of our first quarter results and then turn the call over to Tom and Bob, who will provide additional details. I'll then wrap things up, and then we'll be glad to take questions.



Yesterday, we reported first quarter net income of $167 million, or $1.75 pe