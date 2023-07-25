Q2 2023 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining Packaging Corporation of America's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. Your host for today will be Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and Executive -- Chief Executive Officer of PCA. Upon conclusion of his narrative, there will be a Q&A session.



I'd now like to turn the floor over to Mr. Kowlzan. Sir, please proceed when you're ready.



Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corporation of America - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thank you, Jamie. Good morning, everyone and thank you for participating in Packaging Corporation of America's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call. Again, I'm Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO of PCA. And with me on the call today is Tom Hassfurther, Executive Vice President, who runs the Packaging business; and Bob Mundy, our Chief Financial Officer.



I'll begin the call with an overview of our second quarter results and then I'll be turning the call over to Tom and Bob, who will provide further details. I'll then wrap things up and then we'll be glad to take