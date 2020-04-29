Apr 29, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Hamid R. Moghadam - Prologis, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO
Good afternoon and welcome to Prologis' 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I'm Hamid Moghadam, Chairman and CEO. I'm here with Ed Nekritz, our Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary; and Tracy Ward, our Head of Investor Relations.
Edward S. Nekritz - Prologis, Inc. - Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel & Secretary
Thank you for joining us today. As you know, we gave a business update on our earnings call last week, which is available for replay on our corporate website. We will address questions not covered by our earnings call at the end of this meeting. For those questions we did not address during the meeting, we will post responses to our Investor Relations page on our website as appropriate and within a reasonable time following the meeting.
Hamid R. Moghadam - Prologis, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO
Now at this time, a quorum is present, so I'd like to call the meeting to order. All of our directors are attending this
Prologis Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Apr 29, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...