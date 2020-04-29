Prologis Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Hamid R. Moghadam - Prologis, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Good afternoon and welcome to Prologis' 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I'm Hamid Moghadam, Chairman and CEO. I'm here with Ed Nekritz, our Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary; and Tracy Ward, our Head of Investor Relations.



Edward S. Nekritz - Prologis, Inc. - Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel & Secretary



Thank you for joining us today. As you know, we gave a business update on our earnings call last week, which is available for replay on our corporate website. We will address questions not covered by our earnings call at the end of this meeting. For those questions we did not address during the meeting, we will post responses to our Investor Relations page on our website as appropriate and within a reasonable time following the meeting.



Hamid R. Moghadam - Prologis, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Now at this time, a quorum is present, so I'd like to call the meeting to order. All of our directors are attending this