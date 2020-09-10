Sep 10, 2020 / 07:30PM GMT

Stephen Thomas Sakwa - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Good afternoon. Welcome to the final panel of the 12th Annual Evercore ISI Real Estate Conference. I'm here with Sheila McGrath, and we're very happy to really host a different panel. You've obviously heard a lot of industry-specific panels throughout the day, which we know were very helpful. But we wanted to do something a little different. And we've assembled a really great group of folks to talk about really creating value outside -- really outside the brick-and-mortar and thinking outside the box a bit. And we've got 3 really great CEOs to join us today. First, Hamid Moghadam from Prologis; second, Steve Richardson, who is Co-CEO of Alexandria Real Estate; and Bill Meaney, CEO of Iron Mountain. And all of these companies have done very well in their respective businesses and really have done things beyond just really collecting the rent.



And so Sheila and I are going to lead kind of this last discussion here. But as we've done in prior panels, if you do have questions t