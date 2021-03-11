Mar 11, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Derek Guy Harris - BofA Securities, Research Division - Head of Global Research Marketing, Deputy Director of Americas Equity Research, and Strategist



Thank you very much. And everyone, welcome to this very -- should be very insightful conversation with the CEO of Prologis, Hamid Moghadam. The important point here is that Hamid is recognized as a world leader in the real estate market, especially in warehouse and logistics.



He started Prologis in 1983, actually acquired the company slightly afterwards. But the success has been resounding. A few years ago, we had Hamid present at our consumer conference because we believe then as we do now that Prologis should not just be viewed as a real estate company, but as a consumer company, given the company's position in the last-mile distribution of goods to the consumer.



In essence, they are at the heart of the consumer revolution of the past few years and what we expect in the future. Not only has Hamid navigated his company through incredible growth and turbulent economic times. He's also, what I call, a futurist and always has a keen sense of