Prologis, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Tracy A. Ward - Prologis, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications



Good morning, good afternoon and good evening, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining us live in San Francisco and online. I'm Tracy Ward, and I will serve as your emcee today. Prologis is thrilled to host what we hope to be the first of many thought leadership events. Our focus here is to engage with innovators across the supply chain.



And with that, it's my pleasure to turn over to our Cofounder and CEO, Hamid Moghadam.



Hamid R. Moghadam - Prologis, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thank you, Tracy, and thank you all for joining us today. For those of you who may not be familiar with Prologis, let me give you a quick overview of our company, the logistics sector and why we decided to hold this event here today.



In the early '80s, Doug Abbey, Bob Burke and I started the company about 300 yards from where I'm standing. Doug and Bob are here with us today somewhere. We had no funding. We're really young and we -- but we were determined to make a difference.

