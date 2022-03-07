Mar 07, 2022 / 02:45PM GMT
Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD, Head of the US Real Estate & Lodging Research and Senior Real Estate Analyst
Welcome to Global Property CEO Conference. I'm Michael Bilerman. I'm here with Manny Korchman. We are very pleased to have with us, Hamid Moghadam, CEO of Prologis. This session is for Citi clients only. If media or other individuals are on the line, please disconnect now.
Disclosures are available here and on the webcast. (Operator Instructions) Hamid, I'm going to turn it over to you to introduce the management team that's with you and to introduce the company, and then we'll turn it over to some Q&A. Thank you.
Hamid R. Moghadam - Prologis, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO
Great. It's nice to see all of you in person. I can't tell you how much I was looking forward to this, and I mean that. I think you know everybody. Tom, our CFO for 15 years, who will be retiring shortly; and Tim Arndt, who is going to be our new CFO and Tracy Ward and Jill Sawyer are also over there. So we've got a full team, and
Prologis Inc at Citi Global Property CEO Conference Transcript
