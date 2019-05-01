May 01, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Louis C. Camilleri - Philip Morris International Inc. - Non-Executive Chairman
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Philip Morris International's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The meeting is now called to order. I am Louis Camilleri, Chairman of the Board. I would like to extend my warmest welcome to shareholders and employees who have joined us on our webcast as well as those of you who are here in person today. It is my privilege to welcome our Board of Directors, who are sitting in the front row. On stage with me are AndrÃ© Calantzopoulos, our Chief Executive Officer and Jerry Whitson, our Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. In addition, I would like to introduce Chad Mueller of PricewaterhouseCoopers, our auditors. He is in the audience and will be available to answer questions after the meeting. It is our intention to proceed in accordance with the agenda, and the rules for the meeting that have been placed on your seats. Our remarks today contain forward-looking statements and accordingly, I direct your attention to the forward-looking and cautionary statements section
Philip Morris International Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 01, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
