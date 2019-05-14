May 14, 2019 / 12:15PM GMT
Judy Eunjoo Hong - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - MD, Senior Analyst & Co-Head of the GIR Asian Professionals Network
So I'm thrilled to kick off this year's conference with Philip Morris International's CFO, Martin King. This is actually his first time joining us for the conference. So welcome.
So PM continues to advance its vision of creating a smoke-free future with heated tobacco systems IQOS continuing to gain traction across the world while also keeping its eye on the combustible business. Now after a long wait, we are also excited that the FDA has granted a marketing order for IQOS in the U.S. just a few weeks ago. So we look forward to discussing the IQOS progress and its outlook for the base combustible business with Martin.
Well, welcome. I know you have one slide presentation. So why don't we...
Martin Gray King - Philip Morris International Inc. - CFO
Yes. Thanks for having me, Judy. I thought I'd start off by giving a quick overview of where we are in the business and you just the forward-looking cautionary state
Philip Morris International Inc at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Transcript
May 14, 2019 / 12:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...