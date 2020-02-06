Q4 2019 Philip Morris International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Nicholas Rolli - Philip Morris International Inc. - VP of IR and Financial Communications



Welcome, and thank you for joining us. Earlier today, we issued a press release containing detailed information on our 2019 fourth quarter and full year results. You may access the release on our website at www.pmi.com or the PMI Investor Relations app.



A glossary of terms, including the definition for reduced risk products or RRPs as well as adjustments, other calculations and reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and our business transformation metrics are