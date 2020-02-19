Feb 19, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Janet Chi-Ying King-Sekino - Consumer Analyst Group of New York - Director



Hi. Please join me in welcoming Philip Morris International back to CAGNY, and thanking them for generously sponsoring tonight's dinner.



PMI has invested more than $6 billion in its reduced risk portfolio, IQOS, and continues to be committed in its journey to a smoke-free future as it transitions consumers from cigarettes to reduced-risk products. This strategy is working. There are approximately 14 million IQOS users around the world, of which nearly 10 million have quit smoking cigarettes and IQOS now accounts for about 1/5 of the company's revenues.



Furthermore, PMI is the first company to have received authorization by the FDA to launch a heat-not-burn product in the U.S. under the premarket tobacco application pathway, and we look forward to further developments in the future. We have the whole team with us on stage today, including: CEO, AndrÃ© Calantzopoulos;COO, Jacek Olczak; CFO, Martin King; Chief Strategy Officer, Deepak Mishra; and IR, Nick Rolli.



Now to walk