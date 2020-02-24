Feb 24, 2020 / 09:50PM GMT

Andre Calantzopoulos - Philip Morris International Inc. - Global CEO & Director



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for giving me the opportunity to be here with you today. And I will talk about the new purpose of Philip Morris, which is to deliver a smoke-free future, which essentially is a future without cigarettes.



Now we will talk, obviously, a bit more about product and product transformation, but I will cover all the other ESG topics during the presentation. So this has the usual forward-looking and cautionary statements. I'm sure you're familiar with them, and I encourage you to read them.



What is PMI? I would say PMI is known as a cigarette company. It's the largest cigarette company in the world. It was spun off from Altria. Altria Group used to own Kraft, Philip Morris International and the U.S. business, and PMI was spun off in 2008. So PMI operates everywhere in the world, except for the United States. And in 2016, after having developed products that can replace cigarettes by providing lower harmful substances to consumers, we announced a new vision that our