May 06, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Louis C. Camilleri - Philip Morris International Inc. - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Philip Morris International's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



The meeting is now called to order. I am Louis Camilleri, Chairman of the Board. I would like to extend my warmest welcome to shareholders and employees who have joined us for our first virtual-only meeting. I very much hope and pray that everyone listening today and their families are safe and well during this unprecedented time.



It is my privilege to welcome our Board of Directors to today's webcast. Also on the webcast are Andre Calantzopoulos, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jerry Whitson, our Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. In addition, Chad Mueller of PricewaterhouseCoopers, our auditors, is also on the webcast. It is our intention to proceed in accordance with the agenda and the rules for the meeting, as outlined on the virtual shareholder meeting web page.



Our remarks today contain forward-looking statements, and accordingly, I direct your attention to the forw