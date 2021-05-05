May 05, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Andre Calantzopoulos - Philip Morris International Inc. - Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Philip Morris International's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The meeting is now called to order. I'm Andre Calantzopoulos, Executive Chairman of the Board.



I would like to extend my warmest welcome to shareholders and employees who have joined us for our virtual meeting. I hope everyone listening today and their families are safe and well during this unprecedented time. It is my privilege to welcome our Board of Directors to today's webcast. Also on the webcast are Jacek Olczak, our new Chief Executive Officer; and Darlene Quashie Henry, our Corporate Secretary.



I'm especially pleased to be handing over the CEO reins to Jacek. Jacek and I have been working hand-in-hand over the last several years to drive PMI's business forward, grow IQOS and take ever greater strides towards a shared vision of a smoke-free future. His great passion for our company and our employees and his deep knowledge of our products, business strategies and organizational