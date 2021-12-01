Dec 01, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Pamela Kaufman - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Pamela Kaufman, Morgan Stanley's U.S. tobacco and food analyst. We have Emmanuel Babeau, Philip Morris' Chief Financial Officer, joining us this morning for a fireside chat.



2021 has been an eventful year for Philip Morris, which has continued to deliver on its strategy of transitioning the business towards smoke-free products. This year, PM had a CEO change, introduced its Beyond Nicotine strategy, made several acquisitions in the health care space and diversified its portfolio by expanding into new products like IQOS, ILUMA, VEEV and nicotine patches. The current operating environment has created near-term supply challenges for IQOS, but we believe the compan