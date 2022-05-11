May 11, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Philip Morris International Conference Call to discuss the offer for Swedish Match AB. Today's call is scheduled to last about an hour, including remarks by Philip Morris International management and the question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Jacek Olczak - Philip Morris International Inc. - CEO & Director



Hello, everyone, and welcome. I am Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer of Philip Morris International. I am joined by Emmanuel Babeau, our Chief Financial Officer. It is our great pleasure to be sharing some very good news with you today. I first direct your attention to the forward-looking and cautionary statements disclosure in today's presentation and press release for a review of the various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements. The slide and script for the event will be posted at www