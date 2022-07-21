Q2 2022 Philip Morris International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

James Bushnell - Philip Morris International Inc. - Director of IR



Welcome. Thank you for joining us. Earlier today, we issued a press release containing detailed information on our 2022 second quarter results. You may access the release on pmi.com. A glossary of terms, including the definition for reduced risk products or RRPs as well as adjustments, other calculations and reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and additional heated tobacco unit market data are at the end of today's webcast slides, which are posted on our website.



Unless otherwise stated, all references to IQOS are to our IQOS heat-not-burn pr