Feb 22, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Unidentified Analyst -
(technical difficulty)
Philip Morris and another compelling presentation from the company that outlines the strategy of shifting smokers from 2 with reduced risk products and really outline the success of IQOS. The company has been quite active over the past year with its recent acquisition of Swedish Match, which bolstered its portfolio, but reduced risk products and this business is expected to push it's sales of smoke-free alternatives to nearly 40% of its total sales. So here to outline this compelling growth outlook for the business is Chief Financial Officer, Emmanuel Babeau. And Emmanuel, welcome back to CAGNY. Thank you for once again being a key supporter of CAGNY and for sponsoring the break this morning. So, thank you.
Emmanuel Babeau - Philip Morris International Inc. - CFO
Thank you, Chris. Thank you for welcoming me. Great to be here. I have to say it is not my first CAGNY, but it is certainly the first time the year with you in Boca Raton and it's so great to be in person and meeting all of you and I'm really looking-forward
Philip Morris International Inc at Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Virtual Conference Transcript
