Jun 12, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD
Okay. Thank you very much, everybody, for joining us this morning. Bill, thank you so much for being here.
William S. Demchak - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
Good to be here.
Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD
Just, everyone, Bill Demchak, Chairman, President and CEO of PNC. And I think you've been in that role as CEO for 15 years now.
William S. Demchak - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
15? Not 15.
Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD
No? How many?
William S. Demchak - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
I'm thinking 5 or 6.
Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD
Oh, 5 or 6 tops, sorry. I thought 15. 5
PNC Financial Services Group Inc at Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference Transcript
Jun 12, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...