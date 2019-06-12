Jun 12, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Okay. Thank you very much, everybody, for joining us this morning. Bill, thank you so much for being here.



William S. Demchak - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Good to be here.



Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Just, everyone, Bill Demchak, Chairman, President and CEO of PNC. And I think you've been in that role as CEO for 15 years now.



William S. Demchak - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



15? Not 15.



Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



No? How many?



William S. Demchak - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



I'm thinking 5 or 6.



Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Oh, 5 or 6 tops, sorry. I thought 15. 5