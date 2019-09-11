Sep 11, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst
Right along. Very pleased to have PNC Financial with us. Similar to last year, Bill and I are going to conduct a fireside chat, Bill Demchak, CEO. Most of you should know them.
But before we get going, let's just put up the first ARS question like we've done in prior years. Could we get the first ARS question? There we go.
Do you own the stock?
(Voting)
Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst
50% overweight, which is certainly above average for this conference so far, and just by way of reference, it was 30% last year. So you must have done a good job.
Let's put up this next ARS question. If you currently don't own the shares of PNC or are underweight, what would -- improvement in which of these factors would be most influential when you change your mind?
(Voting)
William S. Demchak - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, Pre
