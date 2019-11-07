Nov 07, 2019 / 01:55PM GMT

Richard Nigel Ramsden - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - MD



Good morning. I have the pleasure of welcoming PNC Financial to the conference this morning. Starting off we have Rob Reilly, a 32-year veteran of the company. And Rob has been the CFO for 6.5 years of those 32 years. Also representing PNC is Gagan Singh, who is the Chief Investment Officer, a 15-year veteran of the company. And Gagan will explain how he manages the interest rate risk exposure of the bank. Joining Gagan and Rob is Bryan Gill, immediately to my left, a 22-year veteran, heads up Investor Relations and a familiar face to everyone in this room.



And with that, I think I'll hand it over to Rob for his comments.



Robert Q. Reilly - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Well, good morning, everyone, and thanks, Dick. As always, it's great to be here at the annual fall conference in Boston. As Dick mentioned, joining me this morning, to my right, Gagan Singh, Chief Investment Officer of PNC Bank; and Bryan Gill, our Director of Investor Relations.

