Nov 09, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT
Erika Najarian - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD and Head of US Banks Equity Research
Good morning, everybody. What a day to have a bank conference. So I'm very excited for this next session. We have with us today Bill Demchak, the Chairman, President and CEO of PNC; and Rob Reilly, Executive Vice President and CFO. Thank you so much for joining us, gentlemen.
William S. Demchak - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
Good morning.
Robert Q. Reilly - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Sure.
Questions and Answers:Erika Najarian - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD and Head of US Banks Equity Research
So Bill, I'm going to kick it off with you. Since we last heard from management, we've all seen a global and national spike in COVID-19 picking up cases and a positive news about the vaccine, and of course, a presidential election now behind us. How has your view on the economic recovery for '