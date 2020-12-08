Dec 08, 2020 / 06:40PM GMT

Richard Nigel Ramsden - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



Okay. So I'm delighted to welcome our next presenter, who is CEO and Chairman of PNC, Bill Demchak, who is joined by Rob Reilly, who's the CFO. Bill is joining us here for the sixth time since becoming CEO. And over the last several years, Bill has significantly broadened PNC's footprint. And with the recently announced acquisition, Bill has played a critical role in reshaping PNC into really a national bank with, I think, a very exciting story ahead of it.



So Bill, Rob, thank you very much for joining us. I know it's a very busy time of year.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MDBill, I thought, look, I'd start off with the question we always start off with, which is your take on the economy today, what you're expecting for 2021? And I know there's a huge amount of uncertainty. There's a lot of different moving pieces. So perhaps you can couch the answer given that since you last spoke, it does seem we have an effe