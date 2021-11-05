Nov 05, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Good morning again. Next up, we have PNC Financial Services Group. PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institution in the U.S. Assets, $554 billion. PNC has a presence in 48 of the largest U.S. markets retail branch network spread across multiple regions of the U.S. and also 4 strategic offices in Canada -- international offices in Canada, Germany, China and the U.K. The company's business segments are broken down between Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking and Asset Management. Most know PNC announced the acquisition of BBVA in November of 2020, closed the deal on June 1, 2021, and completed the conversion less than a month ago so pretty impressive.



With us today, Rob Reilly, EVP and CFO, a position he's held since 2013. Prior to being named in his current role, Rob served as Head of Asset Management Group, where he was responsible for PNC's wealth management, institutional investments and ultra high net worth business segments. He joined PNC back in 1987 and has held multiple lines, numerous management positions across the company. So thank yo