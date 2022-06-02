Jun 02, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
John Eamon McDonald - Autonomous Research LLP - Senior Analyst Large-cap Banks
Good to go. Okay. Great. Thanks, everyone. We're very delighted to have PNC Financial Services with us today. We've got CEO, Bill Demchak, back at the conference. Bill, thanks so much for joining us.
William S. Demchak - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
Good to be here. It's actually great to be live.
John Eamon McDonald - Autonomous Research LLP - Senior Analyst Large-cap Banks
It definitely is. That's great. So we have -- maybe just start off talking about the macro, we've heard a range of economic forecasts throughout the week. Maybe we could just get your thoughts about the kind of the broad state of the economy, positives, negatives and kind of what you're worried about as you look out with your crystal ball.
William S. Demchak - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
I don't know that I have any great soundbites for you. We
PNC Financial Services Group Inc at Sanford C Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference Transcript
Jun 02, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...