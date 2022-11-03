Nov 03, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Dick Manuel;Columbia Threadneedle Investments;Analyst -



Good morning. My name is Dick Manuel. I'm an equity research analyst with Columbia Threadneedle. I am joined on the stage here with some folks from PNC, and we have Bryan Gill, that's Investor Relations for PNC. Mike Hannon, Chief Risk Officer; and everyone knows Rob Reilly, Chief Financial Officer. Great. So we're going to start off with some questions for you, Rob.



Robert Q. Reilly - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - CFO



Sure. Good morning.



Dick Manuel;Columbia Threadneedle Investments;Analyst -



So it's been all of 3 weeks since you reported earnings. Give you a chance to throw out there. If anything has changed enough such that you might want to comment on guidance or anything like thatâ¦



Robert Q. Reilly - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - CFO



Let's get that out the way, and hopefully, it doesn't surprise you. No change to guidance. Generally speaking,