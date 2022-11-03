Nov 03, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
Dick Manuel;Columbia Threadneedle Investments;Analyst -
Good morning. My name is Dick Manuel. I'm an equity research analyst with Columbia Threadneedle. I am joined on the stage here with some folks from PNC, and we have Bryan Gill, that's Investor Relations for PNC. Mike Hannon, Chief Risk Officer; and everyone knows Rob Reilly, Chief Financial Officer. Great. So we're going to start off with some questions for you, Rob.
Robert Q. Reilly - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - CFO
Sure. Good morning.
Dick Manuel;Columbia Threadneedle Investments;Analyst -
So it's been all of 3 weeks since you reported earnings. Give you a chance to throw out there. If anything has changed enough such that you might want to comment on guidance or anything like thatâ¦
Robert Q. Reilly - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - CFO
Let's get that out the way, and hopefully, it doesn't surprise you. No change to guidance. Generally speaking,
PNC Financial Services Group Inc at BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference Transcript
Nov 03, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
