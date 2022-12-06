Dec 06, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Okay. So we're delighted to introduce our next presenter, who is CEO and Chairman of PNC, Bill Demchak. He is joined by Rob Reilly, who's CFO, who's sitting just in front of us. So Bill, I think this actually [your first] time to be here as CEO. That's great. Although Bill, I think the only question I had of you is (inaudible). So you've got a few (inaudible). But thank you very, very much for joining us.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MDLook, we're starting with the same question for everyone that's probably (inaudible) question, which is what's your view of the economic outlook? So if you could just talk through what you're expecting in terms of rates from here? What you're expecting in terms of inflation? What you're the most focused on from a macro perspective? And maybe talk a little bit about the risks that you're focused on outside of just credit normalization.- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, President &