Sep 12, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Here we go. Next up, very pleased to have PNC Financial. We could put up the first ARS question as everyone takes their seat. From the company, we have Bill Demchak, Chairman, President and CEO. We've got Rob Reilly, CFO in the first row; Bryan Gill, Director of IR, next to him. Bill, thanks for coming this year.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity AnalystMaybe to begin, we just talk big picture macro expectations for the economy. Rates may be peaking, inflation may be starting to moderate. Just maybe talk you through your expectations this year, maybe even next year, soft landing recession. I always appreciate your views there.- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEOOur official forecast at the moment, we run all of CECL and everything off of still has a slight recession in there unemployment,