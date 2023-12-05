Dec 05, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Richard Nigel Ramsden - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



So it's 1:00. We're going to get started. We're delighted to welcome CEO and Chairman of PNC, Bill Demchak. Rob Reilly is here as well, sitting in the front row. Rob, good to see you. I think, Bill, this is your ninth time at this conference, I believe. So...



William S. Demchak - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



That sounds right.



Richard Nigel Ramsden - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



So thank you very, very much for coming so consistently. It's really a pleasure. I think you're going to start off with a few slides, which I think is different this time around.



William S. Demchak - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Yes, it's something different. I thought we'd start off with just a couple of slides because a couple of key points we wanted to make. And if I step through those, and feel free if you want to interru