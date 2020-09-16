Sep 16, 2020 / 03:15PM GMT

Joshua Charles Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good morning, and welcome to Day 2 of Morgan Stanley's Laguna conference. I'm Josh Pokrzywinski, the firm's U.S. multi-industry analyst. Joining me for the last of the morning session from the Pentair management team, CEO, John Stauch; CFO, Bob Fishman.



Before we get started and we welcome these guys to the virtual stage, I do need to read a quick disclaimer. Please note that this webcast is for Morgan Stanley's clients and appropriate Morgan Stanley employees only. This webcast is not for members of the press. If you are a member of the press, please disconnect and reach out separately. For important disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



With that, gentlemen, welcome. Appreciate you taking the time.



I'm sorry, no beach this year, no opportunity to work on the tans for any of us. But glad to hear you on the line all the same.



