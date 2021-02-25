Feb 25, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Jose Garza - Gabelli Funds, LLC - Portfolio Manager



Okay. Moving on. It's -- we've got Pentair up next. So Pentair's headquartered at Manchester, U.K., although operationally in Minneapolis. It is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and distributes water products, such as energy-efficient pumps, filters, heaters and associated controls for use in residential, industrial, construction, food and beverage and municipal applications. PNR has 166.1 million shares outstanding. Stock is trading around $57 per share, giving a $9.5 billion market cap with $758 million of net debt for a $10.2 billion enterprise price value.



Pentair operates under 2 segments, the Consumer Solutions segment of about $1.7 billion, and the Industrial & Flow Technology segment of $1.3 billion. On April 30, 2018, Pentair completed the separation of its Electrical segment into what is now nVent Electric.



Joining us today is Jim Lucas, Senior Vice President and Treasurer of FP&A and Investor Relations. Prior to his current role, Mr. Lucas was Vice President, Strategic Planning