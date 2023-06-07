Pentair PLC at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 12:35PM GMT

Nathan Hardie Jones - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Analyst



Welcome to Day 2 of Stifel's Cross Sector Insight Conference, and welcome to Pentair's fireside chat. I'm Nathan Jones. I'm the Stifel analyst that covers Pentair, very glad to have CFO, Bob Fishman with us.



Questions and Answers:

- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - AnalystDo a little bit of a different format for this. I'm going to present 3 bear cases. Bob's going to tell me why I'm stupid for presenting those. And then I'm going to present 3 bull cases. Bob's going to tell me while I'm brilliant for presenting those.We'll have a discussion on H1 and happy to take questions from the audience, if there are any. So I'm going to go on. We're going to do the bear cases first, so we finish with the good ones. So first one, everyone who bought a Pool or replaced Pool equipment during COVID, now has a 5- to 7-year period before the next replacement remodel upgrade cycle kicks in. It could be much longer t