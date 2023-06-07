Jun 07, 2023 / 02:40PM GMT

Andrew Jon Krill - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Associate



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Deutsche Bank's Global Industrials Conference. I'm Andrew Krill. I work on DB's Multi-Industry & Machinery Team. We're really excited to have John Stauch here this morning, CEO of Pentair. And this is a fireside chat format, and we'll open the floor for questions later. But I think, John, you have a couple of opening marks for us?



John L. Stauch - Pentair plc - President, CEO & Director



Yes. First of all, dearest Andrew, thanks for being here. Great being out meeting with investors again. So I appreciate that. For those of you who are not as familiar, Pentair is about a $4 billion focused and diversified water company. Three main segments: Pool, which is our enjoy water segment, IFT, which is our move water segment and then also Water Solutions, which is our improved water segment. With that as a backdrop, and just like everybody to know that about 70% of what we do directly impacts either water scarcity, challenges and/or solves energy efficiency