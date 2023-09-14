Pentair PLC at Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference Transcript

Sep 14, 2023 / 03:45PM GMT

Joshua Charles Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good morning, everybody. We're going to keep things rolling here with the team from Pentair. I'm joined on stage by Pentair's Chief Financial Officer, Bob Fishman. Bob, thanks for joining his pleasure as always.



Maybe just start off with what you guys are focused on what you're seeing out there? Anything that's kind of on your mind, and then we'll dive into some questions, if that's all right.



Robert P. Fishman - Pentair plc - Executive VP, CFO & CAO



Absolutely. Yes. So thank you, Josh. Thanks for the invite. Always exciting for us to be able to tell the Pentair story. We're very much a diversified water solutions company. So think move, improve and enjoying water are the key themes within the move piece of our business is our flow business in terms of improving our Water Solutions business and enjoying is our pool business. What are we seeing out there? You look at our company. We have a lot of balance across those 3 segments but also across residential, commercial and